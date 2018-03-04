CASA dance benefits local foster children

The Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, held their 5th Annual Dancing with the Stars of the Coastal Empire contest with four couples competing for the mirrored ball trophy.

The dance competition is a fun way to raise money for a worthy cause. Four couples competed this year for the mirrored ball trophy. Anton Green and his partner Teresa Merritt won best male dancer. Nina Dean and her partner William Mastriani won best female dancer and top fundraiser. Dean raised $9,000 for CASA. The program provides training to volunteers who advocate for children in the courtroom.

"Going into these foster settings to talk to these foster children to make sure their voices are being heard, doing corporate sittings, and make sure we get the families back together because our ultimate goal is to reunite families back together," said Petula Gomillion.

Philip Scroggins Sr. was recognized as volunteer of the year, and our very own Dawn Baker was the emcee for the event.

