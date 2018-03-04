Volunteers pitch in to preserve Savannah museum

Students and volunteers pitched in to save a local piece of African-American history at the Kiah House Museum in Savannah.

Volunteers came out to dig up history and to help clean up the home. The museum, located in the Cuyler-Brownsville Neighborhood, is threatened by the new blight tax as a result of the deterioration of the building.

"Using this is one way of understanding an area of anthropology that we rarely start to look at," said Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon of the Center for the study of the African Diaspora. "So that's what we do at Savannah State, it's not just looking at the 4 sub-fields of anthropology. But we also look at museum anthropology, which is rarely studied."

The excavations were open to the public.

