Grand Marshal investiture held at DeSoto Hilton

There are only two more weeks until the 2018 St. Patrick's day parade! The days leading up to the grand parade are full of celebrations and ceremonies, and this Sunday was no different as this year's Grand Marshal was introduced.More >>
Students and volunteers pitched in to save a local piece of African-American history at the Kiah House Museum in Savannah. The museum is threatened by the new blight tax as a result of the deterioration of the building.More >>
The Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, held their 5th Annual Dancing with the Stars of the Coastal Empire contest with four couples competing for the mirrored ball trophy.More >>
Hubert Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff became aware of a weapon brought to school by a student.More >>
A cold front will move through Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by high pressure. An approaching storm system could affect us next weekend.More >>
