Grand Marshal investiture held at The DeSoto Hotel

There are only two more weeks until the 2018 St. Patrick's day parade! The days leading up to the grand parade are full of celebrations and ceremonies, and this Sunday was no different as this year's Grand Marshal was introduced.

The The DeSoto Hotel was full of past Grand Marshals that were on hand for the public introduction of the 2018 Grand Marshal Michael Aloysius Kenny.

Mr. Kenny received the Grand Marshal's sash at the ceremony, and in turn presented sashes to the men and woman who will walk beside him on March 17th.

Being Grand Marshal is the highest honor a Savannah Irishman can receive, but Grand Marshal Kenny says it ranks 4th in his lifetime priorities.

"This honor will be the all-time 4th position in my heart: the first being God, the second being Laura and my family and friends, the third being the United States of America and the 4th being the Grand Marshal's sash," Kenny said.

Mr. Kenny was also recognized by Commission Chairman Al Scott and Mayor Eddie DeLoach, who both recalled the community-wide impact of the Irish and St. Patrick's Day.

