International Irish-Jewish book exhibit comes to Mickve Israel

International Irish-Jewish book exhibit comes to Mickve Israel Synagogue

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Center for Irish Research and Teaching at Georgia Southern is partnering with the congregation at Mickve Israel Synagogue for a book exhibit.

The books showcased were representations of Jews in Irish Literature. The exhibit will be on display during most of March at the historic Mickve Israel synagogue.

"Savannah, as we know, has this extraordinary and exceptional history, the Irish links here are rich and they're complicated stories," said Howard Keeley, the Director of Irish Research & Teaching at Georgia Southern. The Irish were a minority community in Savannah and similarly the Jews. And the links between the communities go way, way back."

This Synagogue is the third-oldest Jewish community in North America to present the internationally acclaimed book exhibit. 

