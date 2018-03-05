Perry Lane Hotel holding 3-day hiring event in Savannah

A luxury hotel in Savannah that's opening later this year is holding a three-day hiring event.

Perry Lane Hotel is looking to fill 240 full and part-time positions.

According to the hotel, a job could be offered to you on the spot. They are looking for enthusiastic and artistic individuals who are willing to serve.

The hiring event runs Monday, March 5 through Wednesday, March 7 in the Eckburg Auditorium at Savannah Technical College. Event times are as follows:

Monday (3/5): 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday (3/6): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday (3/7): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

To find out more about Perry Lane Hotel and to apply now online, click here. Also, check them out on Facebook here.

