Greening ceremony to kick off St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah

The Forsyth Park fountain will turn green on Friday, kicking off the start of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.

The "Greening of the Fountains" is an annual tradition in Savannah where all the fountains around the city are dyed green the week before St. Patrick’s Day in celebration and anticipation of Savannah’s biggest festival of the year.

It all starts Friday at noon at the fountain in Forsyth Park with a big greening ceremony. This year’s parade Grand Marshal, Michael Kenny, will do the honors of dying the fountain water green with the help of WTOC’s 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest winner, who will be picked by WTOC staff on Tuesday.

If you can’t make it out to the Greening of the Fountain ceremony on Friday, WTOC will be live streaming the event on our digital platforms as well as on air during The News at Noon.

