Savannah set to 'go green' Friday

Statesboro police are investigating a shooting at the Baymont Hotel. Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.More >>
The big fountain in Forsyth Park will turn green on Friday, kicking off a week full of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.More >>
The South Carolina Forestry Commission has provided a map of all the prescribed burns happening around the state on Sunday.More >>
The 26th annual March of Dimes Shamrock 5K Run is set for this Friday, March 9 in downtown Savannah. The run will impact traffic for several hours Friday evening and night.More >>
Some Tybee island residents are asking the council to expand a drinking ban to cover the entirety of spring break travel weeks.More >>
