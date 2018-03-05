Savannah set to 'go green' Friday

The big fountain in Forsyth Park will turn green on Friday, kicking off a week full of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.

The "Greening of the Fountain" is an annual tradition in Savannah where all the fountains around the city are dyed green the week before St. Patrick’s Day and stayed dyed throughout the festival.

It all starts Friday, March 9 at noon at the fountain in Forsyth Park with a big greening ceremony. This year’s St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal Michael Kenny will do the honors of dying the fountain water green with the help of WTOC’s 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest winner, who was handpicked by WTOC staff on Tuesday.

If you heading out to the ceremony, here's what WTOC Meteorologist Cutter Martin says the forecast should be like:

If you can’t make it out to the Greening of the Fountain ceremony on Friday but still want to watch, WTOC will be live streaming the event on our digital platforms as well as on-air during The News at Noon.

WTOC's Jarvis Robertson caught up with Grand Marshal Michael Kenny Friday morning at Forsyth Park ahead of the big Greening ceremony. Here's what the GM had to say:

