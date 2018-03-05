Rep. Buddy Carter hosting school safety meeting with First District superintendents

Congressman Buddy Carter is leading a discussion about school safety on Monday.

Carter has asked superintendents from 14 counties across the First District, including Chatham, Bacon, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Wayne, Glynn, Pierce, Brantley, Camden, Ware, Charlton, Clinch, and Echols counties, to chat with him about how they can improve safety on a local and federal level.

Carter says this discussion is necessary because "no child should ever go to school in fear."

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Wayne County Chamber Office in Jesup.

