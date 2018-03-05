Rep. Buddy Carter hosting school safety meeting with First District superintendents

There are only two more weeks until the 2018 St. Patrick's day parade! The days leading up to the grand parade are full of celebrations and ceremonies, and this Sunday was no different as this year's Grand Marshal was introduced.More >>
There are only two more weeks until the 2018 St. Patrick's day parade! The days leading up to the grand parade are full of celebrations and ceremonies, and this Sunday was no different as this year's Grand Marshal was introduced.More >>
If you plan to drive and park in downtown Savannah for the big St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the city is pre-selling 800 reserved spaces in parking garages.More >>
If you plan to drive and park in downtown Savannah for the big St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the city is pre-selling 800 reserved spaces in parking garages.More >>
The Forsyth Park fountain will turn green on Friday, kicking off the start of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.More >>
The Forsyth Park fountain will turn green on Friday, kicking off the start of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.More >>
Dollar General is hosting a career fair in the Lowcountry on Monday, March 5.More >>
Dollar General is hosting a career fair in the Lowcountry on Monday, March 5.More >>
Congressman Buddy Carter is leading a discussion about school safety on Monday.More >>
Congressman Buddy Carter is leading a discussion about school safety on Monday.More >>