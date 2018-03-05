Dollar General hosting Lowcountry career fair Monday

Dollar General is hosting a career fair in the Lowcountry on Monday, March 5.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Career opportunities are currently posted online and can be viewed by clicking here. They're encouraging applicants to review open positions and apply before attending the event.

Monday’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn (1500 Queen St, Beaufort, SC 29902).

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.