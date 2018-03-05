City pre-selling parking spaces for Savannah St. Patrick's Day 2018

If you plan to drive and park in downtown Savannah for the big St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the city is pre-selling 800 reserved spaces in parking garages.

Keep in mind, you will need to park early Saturday morning and be prepared to wait a while after the parade ends before you will be able to leave.

The cost of the parking space will be $20 for Friday and Saturday; $10 for Sunday. The city is also providing shuttles throughout the festival.

For additional Savannah St. Patrick’s Day 2018 Parking Spaces Pre-Sale information, click here.

