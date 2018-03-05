First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain, cooler temps this week

A chilly, more active weather pattern is setting up across the southeastern United States this week.

Humidity remains pleasantly low through the afternoon – only adding to the day’s pleasantness. As winds turn more southerly this evening, humidity rises a bit overnight. Tuesday morning will be chilly, but not as cold as Monday morning.

A southerly breeze becomes gusty mid-morning Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. This breeze helps funnel deeper moisture into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

The chance of rain peaks between 2 and 6 p.m. along and west of a rough line from Sylvania to Alma; between 4 and 7 p.m. along and west of a line stretching from Estill to Waycross.

Rain is most likely between 6 and 9 p.m. along the Interstate 95 corridor.

No severe weather is expected, but a thunderstorm or two with locally heavy rain, gusty breezes, and occasional lightning is possible in isolated areas. If you’re out and about Tuesday afternoon or evening, keep in eye on the first alert radar in the WTOC Weather App.

The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry desperately need a soaking, drought-busting, rain at this point. However, this won't happen Tuesday evening. Total rainfall accumulations between 2 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday will average between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch. Of course, that is better than nothing.

A few may record more inland from the coast, while others see a bit less; particularly at the beach.

Colder, drier air builds back in early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.