FAA: Small aircraft crashes on runway at Beaufort County Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small aircraft crash at the Beaufort County Airport.

According to the FAA, an Autogyro Calidus aircraft crashed on the north end of Runway 7 at about 9:40 a.m. on Monday.

We know that one person was taken to the hospital. The condition of the person transported is unknown at this time.

WTOC has a crew on the way to the scene. Please stay with us for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.