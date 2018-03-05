UPDATE: Man dies after gyrocopter crash at Beaufort County Airport

A man died in a gyrocopter crash at the Beaufort County Airport on Monday morning.

Sam Dollenmeier, 69, died just before noon at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was from St. Helena Island.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting a full investigation into the crash.

According to the FAA, an Autogyro Calidus aircraft crashed on the north end of Runway 7 at about 9:40 a.m. on Monday.

Right now, the scene of the crash has been secured by Sheriff's Office deputies, who are awaiting FAA and NTSB officials. The airport has been temporarily closed to air traffic.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.