Beaufort Police find gunshot victim at Burger King

According to a press release, the shooting did not occur at the Burger King. It happened at 2448 Boundary Street at the America's Best Inn. (Source: Google Earth)

The Beaufort Police Department found a gunshot victim at the Burger King on Boundary Street in Beaufort.

Officers responded to a call at 10:58 a.m. on Monday, where they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound at 2434 Boundary Street.

According to a press release, the shooting did not occur at the Burger King. It happened at 2448 Boundary Street at the America's Best Inn.

The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. His status is unknown. The Beaufort Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Charles Raley at 834-322-7914.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.