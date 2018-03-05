Savannah PD find man missing from Cornell Avenue

The Savannah Police Department found a missing man who was missing from the 1000 block of Cornell Avenue in Savannah.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, the department said it found 23-year-old Brandon Williams. The Savannah Police Department originally announced he was missing on Monday.
#SPDUpdate: Williams has been located. https://t.co/eVkVOJwdRT— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 6, 2018
#SPDMissing: Brandon Williams, 23, 6'1" and 122 lbs. He was last seen in the area of the1000 block of Cornell Avenue wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and green jeans. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/5MIDHyBQGy— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 5, 2018
