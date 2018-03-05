Savannah PD find man missing from Cornell Avenue - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah PD find man missing from Cornell Avenue

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department found a missing man who was missing from the 1000 block of Cornell Avenue in Savannah. 

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, the department said it found 23-year-old Brandon Williams. The Savannah Police Department originally announced he was missing on Monday. 

