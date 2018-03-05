Savannah PD searching for missing man

The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing man whom was last seen near the 1000 block of Cornell Avenue in Savannah.
Brandon Williams, 23, is 6'1 and 122 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood and green jeans when he was last seen.
Anyone who sees Williams should call 911.
#SPDMissing: Brandon Williams, 23, 6'1" and 122 lbs. He was last seen in the area of the1000 block of Cornell Avenue wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and green jeans. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/5MIDHyBQGy— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 5, 2018
