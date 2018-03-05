Savannah PD searching for missing man

The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing man whom was last seen near the 1000 block of Cornell Avenue in Savannah.

Brandon Williams, 23, is 6'1 and 122 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood and green jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees Williams should call 911.

