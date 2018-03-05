After responding to several brush fires, Bluffton Fire District - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

After responding to several brush fires, Bluffton Fire District releases safety tips

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

The Bluffton Township Fire District says it has responded to five brush fires in the last four days.

According to a press release from the district, the area is now in brush and wildfire season. Firefighters are asking residents to be careful when burning yard debris.

Here are a few tips from the district:

  • In Beaufort County, call 1-800-895-7062 every time to see if it is safe to burn
  • If it is safe, make sure to follow all local, county, and state regulations
  • Make sure you have a water source to put it out if needed
  • Never leave an outdoor burn pile unattended
  • Make sure you have a phone to call 9-1-1 if something occurs
  • Be considerate of your neighbors – smoke travels!

