After responding to several brush fires, Bluffton Fire District releases safety tips

The school shooting in Parkland, FL has local school districts looking for ways to make your school safer.
The Bluffton Township Fire District says it has responded to five brush fires in the last four days.
Brandon Williams, 23, is 6'1 and 122 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood and green jeans when he was last seen.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small aircraft crash at the Beaufort County Airport.
According to a press release, the shooting did not occur at the Burger King. It happened at 2448 Boundary Street at the America's Best Inn.
