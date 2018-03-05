After responding to several brush fires, Bluffton Fire District releases safety tips

The Bluffton Township Fire District says it has responded to five brush fires in the last four days.

According to a press release from the district, the area is now in brush and wildfire season. Firefighters are asking residents to be careful when burning yard debris.

Here are a few tips from the district:

In Beaufort County, call 1-800-895-7062 every time to see if it is safe to burn

If it is safe, make sure to follow all local, county, and state regulations

Make sure you have a water source to put it out if needed

Never leave an outdoor burn pile unattended

Make sure you have a phone to call 9-1-1 if something occurs

Be considerate of your neighbors – smoke travels!

