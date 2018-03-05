Kelly Tours offering bleacher seating for St. Patrick's Day Parade

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is less than two weeks away and people are already starting to make seating arrangement plans.

Instead of lugging a chair to and from the parade route, there is a more convenient way to enjoy the parade with a lot less work.

Since 2005, Kelly Tours has made bleacher seating available for purchase along the parade route. Bleacher seating is available in three locations this year: the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Bay Street, and the Colonial Cemetery. Seating ranges in price from $30-$45 dollars. Even though your seat will be reserved, the seating opens at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the parade. With the crowd of people who come to watch the parade, people say this is a convenient and worry-free way to watch the parade.

“Especially with it being on a Saturday this year, the city is expecting twice as many as usual being on a Saturday," said Stephen Updegraff, the Vice President of Transportation at Kelly Tours. "So, the convenience factor, not having to get there as early, and also just making sure you have a seat. You can get up. You can leave. You don’t have to worry about someone taking your stuff or being in your seat.”

