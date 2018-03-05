4 men wanted in connection to high-speed chase, crash

Police are looking for four men wanted in connection to a stolen car that lead Port Wentworth police and the Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase.

The chase started in Port Wentworth and ended with a crash into another vehicle on the 37th Street ramp off I-16 around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say after the crash, the suspects got out of the car and ran from the scene.

Also at the crash scene, troopers arrested two different women for DUI.

GSP and Port Wentworth Police are investigating.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.