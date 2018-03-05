Officials investigating high-speed chase ending on Exit 37 St. ramp off I-16

Officials are investigating after a high-speed chase that ended near the 37th Street exit ramp off of I-16, Monday night.

Georgia State Patrol says it happened just after 8:30 p.m. One vehicle flipped over. No other vehicles were affected.

Officials say the chase began in Port Wentworth. Witnesses tell us they watched the suspect run from the scene. They say they didn't see any civilians get injured - only the people in the vehicles.

The incident is being investigated by GSP and Port Wentworth. WTOC has a crew on the scene and we'll update you as soon as we have more information.

