Savannah Police looking for sexual assault suspect posing as delivery man

Officials are investigating after a high-speed chase ended near the 37th Street exit ramp off of I-16, Monday night.More >>
Officials are investigating after a high-speed chase ended near the 37th Street exit ramp off of I-16, Monday night.More >>
Savannah Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault of a woman on the 100 block of E. DeRenne Avenue, Monday afternoon.More >>
Savannah Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault of a woman on the 100 block of E. DeRenne Avenue, Monday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina Ports Authority officials announced the Jasper Ocean Terminal project may be delayed for a decade.More >>
South Carolina Ports Authority officials announced the Jasper Ocean Terminal project may be delayed for a decade.More >>
St Patrick’s Day is in less than two weeks, and many downtown businesses in Savannah are gearing up for the two-day festival.More >>
St Patrick’s Day is in less than two weeks, and many downtown businesses in Savannah are gearing up for the two-day festival.More >>
The St. Patrick's Day Parade is less than two weeks away and people are already starting to make seating arrangement plans.More >>
The St. Patrick's Day Parade is less than two weeks away and people are already starting to make seating arrangement plans.More >>