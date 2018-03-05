Savannah Police looking for sexual assault suspect posing as delivery man

Savannah Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault of a woman on the 100 block of E. DeRenne Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim answered the front door of her home when she encountered a suspect who was posing as a delivery man. After a brief exchange, officials say he forced her to open the back door of the house, letting two more suspects inside. As the other two collected items from the home, the initial suspect sexually assaulted the victim. The woman was able to grab a firearm and fired shots at the suspects who then ran from the scene.

Police say one suspect is described as a Hispanic male with an average build. He was wearing a black polo-style shirt, black pants, and gloves. The second is described as a tall black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gloves. The third is a male of an unknown race wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, brown pants, and gloves.

There are currently no reported shooting injuries involved.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.