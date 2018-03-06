Brown earns 3rd straight SBC First-Team selection

On a day when he was selected the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time this season, Georgia Southern guard Tookie Brown had a much bigger accomplishment to celebrate.

The Madison, GA native was named a All-Sun Belt First-Team selection Monday. It's Brown's third consecutive First Team nod, making him the first Georgia Southern Eagle to ever earn that distinction.

Brown ranks 4th in the Sun Belt in scoring at 18.9 points per game, as well as finishing fifth in assists and second in steals.

Georgia Southern is the three seed in this week's Sun Belt Conference tournament, and will take the floor Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup against ULM or Arkansas State.