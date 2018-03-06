Forecast: Cold front brings scattered downpours, then a risk of frost

A stronger storm system passes well to our north over the next 24 hours, sending a cold front through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Breezy winds average between 10-15 MPH Tuesday, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. This breeze will help transport more moisture into our area. It may feel a bit more humid.

Sprinkles and brief, light, showers are possible before 3 p.m. The greatest chance of seeing any rain before Tuesday evening is well west of Interstate 95.

A much greater shot at getting much needed rain arrives Tuesday evening.

Rain will be most widespread inland between 5 and 9 p.m. Showers and a few storms gradually shift to an area stretching from Waycross to Savannah and Beaufort, South Carolina, between 7 and 11 p.m.

Communities in Glynn and McIntosh counties will not have rain chances peak until mid-evening. Lighter rains may linger into the wee hours of Wednesday morning along the coast.

A few thunderstorms may produce brief heavy rain, breezier winds and occasional lightning.

Even total rain accumulations between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning will average between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch northwest of Savannah.

Behind the overnight cold front, we’re waking up to a mostly sunny sky, chilly temperatures and a gusty breeze Wednesday.

A frost is possible away from the beach Thursday and Friday mornings.

