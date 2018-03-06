Cockspur Island Bridge set to open Tuesday

Officials will cut the ribbon on the Cockspur Island Bridge on Tuesday, March 6. The bridge not only lets visitors have another way to Fort Pulaski, but it's also expected to help with traffic along Highway 80.

With Saint Patrick's Day right around the corner, the ribbon cutting comes just in time as many visitors plan to make a stop at the fort. which can cause a traffic issue along Highway 80.

The bridge onto Cockspur Island was decades old and in need of some serious upgrades.

Park officials say the bridge was built in 1938 and is nearly 80-years-old.

"We're replacing the old Cockspur Island Bridge which was built in 1938. So, it's nearly 80 years old. As you can imagine, it’s seen its fair share of storms and visitors, and just the upkeep and maintenance required, and the amount of money going into the bridge, it was just time for a new one," said Joel Cadoff, Fort Pulaski National Monument.

With the needed maintenance to the bridge came some delays in getting it repaired. Weather played a major factor, pushing the ribbon cutting date back.

"It's been hard because we've been effectively a construction zone at out entrance for over a year now. Unfortunately, there have been delays because we've had two hurricanes and a tornado affect the park," Cadoff said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the bridge will begin Tuesday at 2 p.m., followed by light refreshments. Parking will be available near the Fort Pulaski entrance station.

