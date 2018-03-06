Governor signs sweeping adoption changes into law

ATLANTA (AP) - Republican Gov. Nathan Deal has signed into law a sweeping revamp to Georgia's adoption code.

Proponents of the measure, which passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support last month, say it will streamline Georgia's adoption process.

The bill makes numerous technical changes to the state's adoption code, last updated before widespread use of the internet.

One change reduces the length of time a birth mother has to change her mind and take back custody of a baby from 10 days to four. Another makes it possible for adoptive parents to help a birth mother with certain living expenses in private adoptions.

A proposal that would allow faith-based adoption agencies to refuse to work with same-sex couples is part of a separate bill still being debated by the legislature.

