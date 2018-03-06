2 juvenile brothers charged in Bulloch County burglaries

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says two pre-teens are suspects in a couple of area burglaries.

Officials have confirmed the two boys are brothers ages 11 and 13.

The robberies happened on Feb. 25 at an antique business on Highway 67, and the other at Sally Mae's Kitchen restaurant next door.

It was later discovered that the boys attempted a third robbery that same night.

As a result of the investigation, the two juveniles were charged with two counts of burglary and three counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact Investigator William Sims at 912-764-1767.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.