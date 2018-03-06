Authorities find missing soldier who wandered off armory in Metter

Authorities found a National Guard member who wandered off the National Guard Armory on Fortner Road in Metter, GA.

Specialist Thomas Wachter was reported missing on March 6. The Georgia National Guard reported that he had been found on March 8. At the time of his disappearance, the Metter Police said he was believed to not be in his right state of mind.

Desiree Bamba, a public information officer with the National Guard, said she could not discuss the medical or mental health of Watcher due to HIPPA laws.

