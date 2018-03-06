Authorities searching for man who walked off National Guard Armory in Metter; described as 'not in right state of mind'

Authorities are searching for a National Guard member who wandered off the National Guard Armory on Fortner Road in Metter, GA.

Specialist Thomas Wachter was last seen around 9 a.m. and is believed to not be in his right state of mind, according to a post from the Metter Police Department.

If anyone sees Specialist Wachter or has any information, please call 912.685.2291.

