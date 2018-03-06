Savannah holding public discussion on alcohol ordinances this week

The alcohol ordinances include provisions on Sunday sales and several other issues. (Source: City of Savannah)

Officials with the city of Savannah will hold two public meetings this week so citizens can give input on alcohol ordinances

The Alcohol Beverage Ordinances include regulations on bar card provisions, Sunday sales, distance exemptions for event venues, persons under the age of 21 in establishments when the kitchen closes and other issues.

The meetings will be on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and March 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. They all will take place at the Savannah Civic Center in the Bryan Room. The civic center is located at 301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, Georgia.

The office of Planning and Urban Design can be reached at 912-525-3097.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.