Savannah holding public discussion on alcohol ordinances this week

Statesboro City Council has given the green light to a company creating green space downtown.More >>
The Alcohol Beverage Ordinances include regulations on bar card provisions, Sunday sales, distance exemptions for event venues, persons under the age of 21 in establishments when the kitchen closes and other issues.More >>
Authorities are searching for a National Guard member who wandered off the National Guard Armory on Fortner Road in Metter, GA.More >>
Police are still looking for four men wanted in connection to a stolen car that lead Port Wentworth police and the Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase Monday that ended in a crash.More >>
Savannah Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault of a woman on the 100 block of E. DeRenne Avenue, Monday afternoon.More >>
