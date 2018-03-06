Statesboro City Council approves green space in downtown district

Statesboro City Council has given the green light to a company creating green space downtown.

The council unanimously approved a demolition request from AgSouth Farm Credit to clear two buildings on Vine Street next to the company's new corporate headquarters. They needed city approval because the building sits in the downtown district.

The company says they plan to keep that space open once it's cleared.

"It will be a courtyard that's grassed area, which helps as we're putting green space back into the downtown scene," said Jeff Mitchell, AgSouth Farm Farm Credit. "Bringing down the older buildings, the Darley Properties as well, will finish our project and let us extend that space out to the community."

The new headquarters means some company leaders moving to Statesboro as well as some open jobs to be filled locally. It also means a huge investment by the company, particularly in downtown.

"They'd already had a presence here, but they're expanding their footprint in this area is a tremendous opportunity for the entire community," said Mayor, Jonathan McCollar.

The mayor says the project fits right into the Blue Mile revitalization plan.

The envision the green space being open to the public. They envision it becoming part of the weekly farmer's market on Saturdays or the First Friday - anything to help downtown grow.

Also at the meeting, councilman Travis Chance announced his resignation, effective Tuesday. His plans are to run for Bulloch County Commission.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.