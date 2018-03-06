Metter Middle School student arrested, charged with terroristic threats

The Candler County Sheriff's Office arrested a Metter Middle School student Tuesday for making threats to harm other students.

The sheriff office's school resource deputy took swift action and opened an investigation which resulted in the arrest of the 13-year-old boy. He is charged with several felony counts of terroristic threats.

Candler County Sheriff's Office says they take all threats seriously and will take appropriate action. They want to remind everyone to report any suspicious activity.

