PHOTOS: 2018 WTOC St. Patrick's Day Coloring Contest Winners

The 2018 WTOC St. Patrick's Day Coloring Contest Winners are:
Division A
Division B
Division C
Wee Little Leprechauns
The overall winner received a special gift bag from WTOC, a special party package at Star Castle, a gift bag from the Law Offices of Ken Nugent and will be a special guest at the “Greening of the Fountain” ceremony at Forsyth Park on Friday.
Representatives from WTOC, the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and aides, representatives from Star Castle and the Law Offices of Ken Nugent judged the photos at the station.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
A fire broke out in the kitchen of the Crazy Crab restaurant on William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head Wednesday morning.More >>
A fire broke out in the kitchen of the Crazy Crab restaurant on William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head Wednesday morning.More >>
Beginning flights' fares will be as low as $45, according to Allegiant's website.More >>
Beginning flights' fares will be as low as $45, according to Allegiant's website.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission ranks Georgia second in the country for consumer fraud in 2017.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission ranks Georgia second in the country for consumer fraud in 2017.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has agreed to bring back the electric chair as a means of execution in the state.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has agreed to bring back the electric chair as a means of execution in the state.More >>
Representatives from WTOC, the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and aides, representatives from Star Castle and the Law Offices of Ken Nugent judged the photos at the station.More >>
Representatives from WTOC, the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and aides, representatives from Star Castle and the Law Offices of Ken Nugent judged the photos at the station.More >>