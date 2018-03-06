PHOTOS: 2018 WTOC St. Patrick's Day Coloring Contest Winners

The 2018 WTOC St. Patrick's Day Coloring Contest Winners are:

Division A

1st Place overall: Mattox Elrod, 1st Grade at Pinewood Christian

2nd Place: Eli Batzig, 2nd Grade at Veritas Academy

3rd Place: Matthew Crosby, 1st Grade at Savannah Christian

Division B

1st Place: Marce Sayers, 4th Grade at St. James

2nd Place: Emory Doan, 3rd Grade at St. James

3rd Place: Lillia Braddy, 4th Grade at St. James

Division C

1st Place: Bellamy Olivia Fennell, 6th Grade at Veritas

2nd Place: Jamison Beck, 5th Grade at St. James

3rd Place: Alyssa Turner, 6th Grade at St. James

Wee Little Leprechauns

1st Place: William Fleming, Kindergarten at Blessed Sacrament

The overall winner received a special gift bag from WTOC, a special party package at Star Castle, a gift bag from the Law Offices of Ken Nugent and will be a special guest at the “Greening of the Fountain” ceremony at Forsyth Park on Friday.

Representatives from WTOC, the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and aides, representatives from Star Castle and the Law Offices of Ken Nugent judged the photos at the station.

