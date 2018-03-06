Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce offering shuttle service for St. Patrick's Day

Need assistance traveling to downtown Savannah for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce is offering a shuttle service on Saturday, March 17.

The CAT shuttles run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pick-up location is the Food Lion Shopping Plaza. Free parking is available in the parking lot.

The round-trip cost is $5. Coolers and folding chairs are permitted on the shuttles.

For more information, please contact the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce at 912.965.1999 or online by clicking here.

