Web.com Tour event coming to Savannah March 29-April 1

It's time to get back to what was a great golf tradition - with three straight weeks of professional golf very close to us.

We've been six years without that third tournament in our area, but now, we're getting one back to complete the trifecta.

Many will recall the days when we went straight from The Masters, to The Heritage, to The Legends, but with departure of the Champions event, we've been down to a fortnight of gold. This year, we're begging our three weeks of golf with a 'Web.com" event, which is coming to The Landings just south of Savannah.

The "Web.com" is the feeder program for the PGA Tour, and it's also a second chance for the PGA guys who lost their playing card to get it back. These players may not have the big names yet, but the talent is certainly there.

"When people come out here the week of the 29th to April 1st, they are going to see 156 of the best golfers in the world, period. The Web.com Tour, we like to think of it as an extension of the PGA Tour, we just don't have enough daylight to play all those guys on the PGA Tour. When these guys play here, they get their PGA tour card, they go out and make an immediate impact on the tour; 10 winners last year, rookies. So these guys, they've got the game. You're going to see PGA Tour golf out here. Again, they're just waiting their time to get on the PGA Tour," said Tim Iley, PGA Tour Executive Director.

Defending RBC Heritage champion, Wesley Bryan, is a former Web.com Tour player. The Web.com Tour event is coming up in three weeks with the first round set to go off on March 29.

At the end of the year, the Top 25 off the Web.com Tour will earn their PGA card to compete on the ultimate level. You can also earn your card by winning three times on the Web.com Tour.

