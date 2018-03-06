High-speed chase ends in crash on I-16 near Dean Forest Rd

Port Wentworth police are investigating after a high-speed chase on I-16 ended in the median at mile marker 159, Tuesday night.

Authorities say the suspect was stopped for a traffic violation, then fled from Port Wentworth Police and eventually ran into the median. There were two occupants in the car. Only the driver was taken to the hospital. We do not know the extent of injuries at this time.

The crash scene has since cleared and all lanes are open.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.