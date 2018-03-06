Beaufort Co. superintendent verbally attacked at school board meeting

Beaufort County Superintendent Jeff Moss was verbally attacked by the public in a school board meeting Tuesday night.

After many disagreements between the school board - even going to the extent of one board member placing a dead rat on another board member's doorstep - the public has clearly had enough.

Members of the community accused Moss of dishonest actions by hiring his wife into one of the top administrative positions in the school system. Many also claim he is not being transparent about an FBI investigation into the school system. He says these accusations are unfair.

"I can no longer sit by and watch folks attack my professional integrity or my leadership when I know it's wrong; I know it's false. They know it is, and it's intentionally misleading our public to believe something that's not accurate," Moss said.

Moss says he will be posting a video on social media on Wednesday to explain his side.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.