Public offered final chance to weigh in on revisions to city's alcohol ordinance

A final revision of the city's alcohol ordinance could be approved soon, but the city would like to hear from the community first.

Portions of the ordinance are currently under review. City officials started tweaking the laws over a year ago, and were met with lots of questions and concerns from industry workers.

The Alcohol Beverage Ordinances includes regulations on bar card provisions, Sunday sales, distance exemptions for event venues, persons under the age of 21 in establishments when the kitchen closes, and other items.

Last year, city officials made the push for every person handling alcohol in bars and restaurant to have bar card. However, that caused an uproar among the food and beverage industry, which led to the requirement not being enforced.

Now that the conversation is back on the table, bar cards could soon become the normal. City officials would like to require everyone to have bar cards but the license conditions and restrictions are up for a minor change.

The last time there was a public forum, industry representatives showed up to let city officials know what was on their minds. Everyone in the food and beverage industry isn't necessarily against bar cars or server permits. However, some believe everyone shouldn't have to have them, like a dishwasher, just because that person may have to touch a glass of leftover alcohol.

On the state level, the so-called Brunch Bill is now in the House of Representatives. The Senate already passed this bill, which would allow restaurants to start selling alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays instead of 12:30. Even if the bill is signed into law, voters on the local level would still have to decide whether they want to see those earlier alcohol sales.

The first of the public meetings will be Wednesday, March 7 at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center in the Bryan Room. If you can't make it, the next meeting will happen Tuesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., also at the Savannah Civic Center, Bryan Room.

