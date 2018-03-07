Savannah State holding vigil for victims of gun violence

Students at Savannah State University will hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, March 7, for victims of gun violence. This includes those who fell victim to shootings on the school's campus.

Faculty, administration, and members of the community will gather at the Gazebo located across from the Social Science Building on campus at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear a white shirt with jeans.

Just last month, non-student Kaleel Clarke's life was ended on Savannah State's campus due to gun violence. And in August 2015, 22-year-old Christopher Starks was shot on campus at the Student Union. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The GBI said an argument led to the shooting.

More events are scheduled to follow in hopes of ending gun violence across America.

