Don't Be A Victim: Dog safety

A final revision of the city's alcohol ordinance could be approved soon, but the city would like to hear from the community first.More >>
Dogs may be mans best friend, but what should you do to protect yourself if faced with a situation where a dog is not so friendly and might want to hurt you? That’s the subject of this week’s “Don’t be a Victim” report.More >>
Students at Savannah State University will hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, March 7, for victims of gun violence. This includes those who fell victim to shootings on the school's campus.More >>
Officials will cut the ribbon on the Cockspur Island Bridge on Tuesday, March 6. The bridge not only lets visitors have another way to Fort Pulaski, but it's also expected to help with traffic along Highway 80.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has agreed to bring back the electric chair as a means of execution in the state.More >>
