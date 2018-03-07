Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport announces nonstop flights to Nashville

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will have nonstop, year-round flights to Nashville starting on June 8.
Beginning flights' fares will be as low as $45, according to Allegiant's website.
The airport made an announcement this morning on its social media accounts. The airline followed suit with a national announcement.
.@Allegiant announces new service from @Fly_Nashville to @flySAV with fares everyone will enjoy! #GetAway #YourWay #flySAV pic.twitter.com/2lr3h6j3Hn— SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) March 7, 2018
Hey Travelers, we have some exciting news to share with you! We just launched 13 new nonstop routes and have added a brand new city! Now you have even more ways to #GetAway #YourWay! https://t.co/MnXEoZquet pic.twitter.com/ha6UiuH46n— Allegiant (@Allegiant) March 7, 2018
The new flights are part of Allegiant Air's expansion to Nasvhille. Allegiant Air is headquartered in Las Vegas. It is the 9th largest commercial airline in the United States.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
A fire broke out in the kitchen of the Crazy Crab restaurant on William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head Wednesday morning.More >>
A fire broke out in the kitchen of the Crazy Crab restaurant on William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head Wednesday morning.More >>
Beginning flights' fares will be as low as $45, according to Allegiant's website.More >>
Beginning flights' fares will be as low as $45, according to Allegiant's website.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission ranks Georgia second in the country for consumer fraud in 2017.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission ranks Georgia second in the country for consumer fraud in 2017.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has agreed to bring back the electric chair as a means of execution in the state.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has agreed to bring back the electric chair as a means of execution in the state.More >>
Representatives from WTOC, the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and aides, representatives from Star Castle and the Law Offices of Ken Nugent judged the photos at the station.More >>
Representatives from WTOC, the 2018 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and aides, representatives from Star Castle and the Law Offices of Ken Nugent judged the photos at the station.More >>