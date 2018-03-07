Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport announces nonstop flights to Nashville

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will have nonstop, year-round flights to Nashville starting on June 8.

Beginning flights' fares will be as low as $45, according to Allegiant's website.

The airport made an announcement this morning on its social media accounts. The airline followed suit with a national announcement.

Hey Travelers, we have some exciting news to share with you! We just launched 13 new nonstop routes and have added a brand new city! Now you have even more ways to #GetAway #YourWay! https://t.co/MnXEoZquet pic.twitter.com/ha6UiuH46n — Allegiant (@Allegiant) March 7, 2018

The new flights are part of Allegiant Air's expansion to Nasvhille. Allegiant Air is headquartered in Las Vegas. It is the 9th largest commercial airline in the United States.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.