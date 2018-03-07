Fire damage forces Crazy Crab on Hilton Head Island to close

The restaurant Crazy Crab on William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head caught fire Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Hilton Head Fire officials say a pan caught fire in the kitchen. From there, the flames quickly spread to the attic.

One employee was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Employees say the restaurant will be closed for a few months.

