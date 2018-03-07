Fire damage forces Crazy Crab on Hilton Head Island to temporarily close

The restaurant Crazy Crab on William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head caught fire Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Employees were inside getting ready for the lunch rush when the fire broke out. A Hilton Head Island Fire Department spokeswoman says the blaze started in the kitchen area when a pot on a range caught on fire.

An employee moved the pan to a sink and turned on cold water, which cause the fire to flare up.

"They tried to move it and it ended up catching additional things on fire, and from that point, it ended up spreading up into the attic," said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue.

The worker who moved the pot was injured and taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Firefighters brought in a ladder truck and aimed a strong stream of water at the roof to keep it from spreading to the rest of the building. Fister says there was a fire suppression system in place which also helped.

"It activated. We'll probably do some investigation as to where the system was in the attic and was it in a spot where it could have activated for that as well," she said.

Restaurant group leaders of The Crazy Crab watched as firefighters put out remaining hotspots. They're talking about what kind of work they'll have to do to get the restaurant ready for the busy tourist season.

"It's kind of a hard time for it to happen," said Brendan Reilley, Coastal Restaurants and Bars, Partner. "Our goal would be to make sure we can at least find a way to get it back open by Memorial Day."

About 10 years after the entire building burned to the ground, the restaurant group that owns the Crazy Crab is looking at making repairs again.

"That one was a much bigger fire. It was a total loss to the building, and we rebuilt. This one will be some remodeling, but we won't lose the building," Reilley said.

There are seven other locations in the restaurant group that employees who worked at this location can go while the damage is being repaired, including another Crazy Crab location on Hilton Head Island at the Harbour Town Yacht Club.

