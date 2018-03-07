Discarded cigarette causes fire at Comfort Inn & Suites on White Bluff Road

A hotel fire at Abercorn and White Bluff caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon. It's also making almost 100 guests transfer to a new place for the night.

The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. Traffic has since opened back up on White Bluff. Parts of the southbound lanes were closed for nearly three hours.

White Bluff Rd south of Eisenhower shut down due to a structure fire. Drivers urged to find alt route. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 7, 2018

Firefighters swarmed all sides of the Country Inn and Suits to contain the fire. It started on the ground next to the hotel. The fire chief says that's when heavy wind quickly escalated the situation. The fire moved up the side of the hotel to the attic and top floor.

Firefighters drilled holes into the roof to alleviate some of the pressure from the fire. They were able to eventually get it under control.

At this time, Savannah Fire believes a discarded cigarette caused the blaze.

