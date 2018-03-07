Structure fire shuts down White Bluff Rd just south of Eisenhowe - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Structure fire shuts down White Bluff Rd just south of Eisenhower Dr

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A structure fire has a portion of White Bluff Road completely shut down near Eisenhower Drive.

Savannah Fire tweeted that firefighters are currently battling a fire at the Country Inn & Suites on White Bluff. 

