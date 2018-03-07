Structure fire shuts down White Bluff Rd just south of Eisenhower Dr

A structure fire has a portion of White Bluff Road completely shut down near Eisenhower Drive.

White Bluff Rd south of Eisenhower shut down due to a structure fire. Drivers urged to find alt route. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 7, 2018

Savannah Fire tweeted that firefighters are currently battling a fire at the Country Inn & Suites on White Bluff.

All we can see is smoke at Country Inn & Suites. Several agencies on scene - working to get more info. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/LbC8DEzkpl — Meredith Parker (@MeredithWTOC) March 7, 2018

