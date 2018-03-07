Army offers $5,000 reward for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted Ft. Stewart soldier

Investigators say someone similar looking to this composite sketch allegedly sexually assaulted a soldier in October 2017. (Source: CID)

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) is seeking a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a soldier assigned to Fort Stewart in October 2017.

The assault reportedly happened on Oct. 9, 2017. The suspect is described as a black male who is 5'8' with a military-style haircut and southern accent.

Anyone with information on this individual should call Special Agent Benardo Perez at 912-767-2900.

The CID has not released any additional details.

