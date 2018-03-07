Southeast Bulloch Middle School student charged with carrying weapon

Bulloch County investigators arrested a Southeast Bulloch Middle School student Wednesday after being contacted by school administration.

School administrators reported that the 13-year-old was possibly in possession of marijuana and a knife. Deputies responded to the school and after a brief investigation, a box cutter type knife was found in the student's possession. No marijuana or any other illegal drugs were found.

The 13-year-old was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with one count of carrying a weapon on school property and one count of disrupting public schools. The case will be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice and to the DA's Office for further court proceedings.

The juvenile was released into the custody of his guardian after being processed into the jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Deputy Cole Carter at 912.764.8888.

