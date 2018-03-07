Statesboro band holding concert to raise money for Haitian medical trip

A band in Statesboro will lend their music to helping a medical team head to Haiti.

Dark Desert Highway will perform their Eagles Tribute show Saturday night to raise money for a local group of volunteers who travel to Haiti every year. The money will help the Haitian medical clinic they support each year.

One volunteer nurse also sings in the band and says the outpouring has been amazing.

"It's just been phenomenal how many people want to give and help those less fortunate, like the people in Haiti," said medical volunteer, Mandy Fowler.

You can catch One of These Nights in the Statesboro High School Auditorium this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available online and around town. Click here for ticket information.

