Most Wanted: 3/7/18

The search continues for a Dekalb County detention officer who has ties to the Brunswick area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Pinckney disappeared days before a jury was going to convict him for rape and sexual battery. CrimeStoppers in Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The search continues for Baheem Frazier who is on the run and wanted for the sale of cocaine in Savannah. He's 25-years-old, 5'6' and about 140 pounds. He's also been known to go by 'Baheem Ramel Razier,' 'Baheem Shabazz Frazier,' and 'Ba Ba.'

If you have any information on either of these suspects, call law enforcement immediately.

