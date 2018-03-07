Hometown Hero: 'Lizzie the Comfort Dog' helps students after Parkland, FL shooting

'Lizzie the Comfort Dog' is known for helping others during a time of crisis.

Her most recent assignment took her all the way to Parkland, FL to visit the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She and her handlers have already been down in Florida twice since the deadly shooting that killed 17 people. They were there right after the tragedy for the memorials, and then again when the students went back to school.

"The counselors were saying that they would like to be able to get the same sort of reaction from the people that they came in contact with as what Lizzie provides," said certified dog handler, Kevin Kuzeff.

Lizzie is fully funded by donations to be able to visit people suffering from incidents like the shooting in Parkland. If you'd like to help with her expenses, you can donate here through her Facebook page.

